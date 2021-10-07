Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 785,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 165,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 100,493 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,444,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTOL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 93,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,393. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.