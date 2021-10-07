British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from British Smaller Companies VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BSC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 58.50 ($0.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.31. The company has a market capitalization of £81.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

