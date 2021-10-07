British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BSV traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,286. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.51. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

In other British Smaller Companies VCT news, insider Rupert Cook purchased 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £773.30 ($1,010.32).

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.