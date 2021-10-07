Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 65,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 646,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

