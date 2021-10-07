Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,716 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $13,568,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

