Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $498.72. 34,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

