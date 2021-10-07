Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $630,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSN opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Broadstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

