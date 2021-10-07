Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,194. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $158.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

