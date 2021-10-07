Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

HLIT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 347,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.77 million, a PE ratio of -872.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

