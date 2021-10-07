Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

KALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

