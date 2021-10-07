Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report $89.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.79 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $71.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $326.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $596.77 million, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RE/MAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 133,296 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

