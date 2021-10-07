Brokerages Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

SWKH traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $252.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. SWK has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SWK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SWK by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

