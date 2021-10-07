Brokerages Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce $9.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.86 billion. Chubb posted sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.68 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.39 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.