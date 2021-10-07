Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post sales of $148.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.20 million and the lowest is $145.53 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $142.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $592.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.51 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

