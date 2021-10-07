Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 560,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

