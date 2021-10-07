Brokerages Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

ELOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of ELOX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 224,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,604. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

