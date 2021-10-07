Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $424.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.41 million and the highest is $428.57 million. iRobot reported sales of $413.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in iRobot by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

