Brokerages Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce sales of $33.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $34.10 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.60 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

BSRR opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

