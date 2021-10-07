Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.12). South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SJI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

