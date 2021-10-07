Brokerages Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 2,952,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

