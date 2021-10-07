Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Vera Bradley reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

