Brokers Issue Forecasts for V.F. Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

