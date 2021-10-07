Brokers Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 727.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 45.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.