Brokers Set Expectations for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

