Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.