Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $576.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.53 million and the highest is $580.90 million. Bruker posted sales of $511.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

