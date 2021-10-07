BSC Station Hits Market Cap of $5.25 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00063287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.72 or 0.99833260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.46 or 0.06573632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

