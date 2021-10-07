BSCView (BSCV) Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $318,905.12 and approximately $41,788.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00094685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00132378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,069.43 or 0.99448760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.24 or 0.06494935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

