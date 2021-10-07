Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 50,594 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCAP opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

