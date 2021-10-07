Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 178,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth $5,221,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth $2,243,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRIVU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.