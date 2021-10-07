Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 198,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Forum Merger IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMIV. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $586,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMIV opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

