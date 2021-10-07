Bulldog Investors LLP Buys Shares of 199,103 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPKBU. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

