Bulldog Investors LLP Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,201 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $99,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

FINMU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

