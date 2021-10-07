Bulldog Investors LLP Has $3.38 Million Stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

