Bulldog Investors LLP Increases Stock Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

PFDRU stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

