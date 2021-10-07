Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $1.48 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,664 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.55%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.