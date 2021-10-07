Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $5.31 Million in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 549,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000. GX Acquisition Corp. II makes up 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 4.60% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $9,276,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII opened at $9.70 on Thursday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

