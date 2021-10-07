Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $6.80 Million in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 683,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I makes up about 1.8% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.