Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 558,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. Gores Guggenheim accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.56% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $1,465,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $1,953,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.