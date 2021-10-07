Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 2.52% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THMA. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THMA opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.