Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 308,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,026,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,500,000.

Shares of TSIBU stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

