Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases 160,662 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,662 shares during the quarter. SuRo Capital accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 3.01% of SuRo Capital worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SuRo Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in SuRo Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.43 on Thursday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $300.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 72.41%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 6,500 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

