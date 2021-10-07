Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases 178,020 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares during the quarter. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund comprises approximately 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AFT opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

