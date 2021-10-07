Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 150,000 Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.50% of Authentic Equity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,135,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,572,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

