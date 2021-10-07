Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 20,063 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the period. The Taiwan Fund accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 2.72% of The Taiwan Fund worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.