Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 226,779 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,779 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 1.93% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

IRL opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

