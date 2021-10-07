Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $2.30 Million Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSKYU. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $999,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKYU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

