Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $3.54 Million Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 361,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCA stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

