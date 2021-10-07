Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $10.92

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.65. Burford Capital shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

