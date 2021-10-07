Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZZUY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

